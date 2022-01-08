Nawaz Sharif asks party to agitate against Imran Khan

New Delhi, Jan 8 Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed his opposition PML-N party not to let incumbent premier Imran Khan off the hook on the basis of the Election Commissions damning report on the ruling PTIs foreign funding case, aggressively agitate the matter and not let both Houses of Parliament run smoothly till "justice" is done, Dawn reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo directed party President Shehbaz Sharif, to start holding workers' conventions at the district and divisional levels in Punjab province to mobilise party workers ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) planned anti-inflation march on Islamabad in March.

"Do not let Imran Khan off the hook as he has been caught red-handed while stealing money through the party's foreign funding. His so-called honest image has completely been shattered and he should be exposed before the nation," Nawaz Sharif told a party meeting, which was attended by the PML-N's central and Punjab leadership, including Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, in Model Town on Thursday via video link.

Nawaz Sharif was "very categorical" regarding the ECP's findings on the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's foreign funding, directing the PML-N leaders not to let this matter die down till it reaches its logical end, said the Dawn news report.

"Don't let the National Assembly, Punjab Assembly and Senate run smoothly, and aggressively agitate this matter in which the true face of Imran Khan has been exposed," Nawaz Sharif was quoted as saying in the report.

Nawaz Sharif, who has been in the UK since November 2019 for ‘medical treatment', asked the participants to expose Khan's alleged theft on all forums.

"We don't have to allow an easy escape to ‘the selected' on this matter," the former premier added.

