Necessary to bring sense of equality with freedom: Mohan Bhagwat

Jaipur, Jan 26 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday urged the people to bring in a sense of equality along with freedom.

Addressing the Republic Day celebrations organised at Keshav Vidyapeeth here, he said: "B.R. Ambedkar, while dedicating the Constitution to the public, said that there is no slavery in the country. Even the British have gone, but to remove the slavery that came due to social conservatism, the provision of political equality and economic equality was made in the Constitution. That is why, it is necessary to read both the speeches given by Babasaheb in the Parliament on Republic Day."

Saying that B.R. Ambedkar showed the path of duty, the RSS chief said that for (individual) freedom, it is necessary to take care of the freedom of others.

"That's why, it is important to have equality. To have freedom and equality together, it is necessary to bring fraternity. Ideological differences arise as part of the democratic process in Parliament. Despite this, if the spirit of fraternity prevails, then the situation of equality and freedom remains," he said.

"After Independence, the Constitution was framed to define the path and this glorious day is celebrated as Republic Day. The Tricolour is hoisted on both days. Its saffron colour symbolises the tradition of knowledge and continuous work with 'Sanatan'. This is the colour of the sunrise, the harbinger of action. As a Republic, we will make our country a nation of knowledgeable and hard-working people. It is necessary to get the direction of activism, sacrifice and knowledge. The flag wears white to represent power. This colour unites us. Green colour is the symbol of prosperity and Lakshmi. The feeling of 'Sarve Bhadrani Pashyantu' is born in the mind. Keeping the diverse society united, we should take a pledge about how far we will move forward till the next Republic Day.

The programme started with the lighting of the lamp and the National Anthem, and ended with the collective singing of 'Vande Mataram'.

