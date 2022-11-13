Nehru-Bhabha's 'scientific fusion' triggered India's 'nuclear fission'
By IANS | Published: November 13, 2022 10:30 AM 2022-11-13T10:30:10+5:30 2022-11-13T10:45:06+5:30
Mumbai, Nov 13 Barely months after India attained Independence, the fledgling nations first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was already dreaming about building a nuclear power plant as one of the ‘modern temples to boost the countrys future development.
In this endeavour, Nehru found a doyen, Mumbai's legendary scientist, Dr Homi Bhabha, who, after a trip to Europe, wrote to the Prime Minister in April 1948 on the need for taking the first baby steps towards a peaceable nuclear programme for self-reliance and progress, in the form of the ‘Atomic Energy Commission'
