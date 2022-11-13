Nehru-Bhabha's 'scientific fusion' triggered India's 'nuclear fission'

Mumbai, Nov 13 Barely months after India attained Independence, the fledgling nations first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was already dreaming about building a nuclear power plant as one of the ‘modern temples to boost the countrys future development.

In this endeavour, Nehru found a doyen, Mumbai's legendary scientist, Dr Homi Bhabha, who, after a trip to Europe, wrote to the Prime Minister in April 1948 on the need for taking the first baby steps towards a peaceable nuclear programme for self-reliance and progress, in the form of the ‘Atomic Energy Commission'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor