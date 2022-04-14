Netizens think Pak PM's plane-meeting is all 'hot air'

Karachi, April 14 Netizens and observers are terming the newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's much-hyped meeting to discuss the economy "up in the air" a "mere optics" to cultivate his "can-do" image in his initial days, Express Tribune reported.

According to sources, the newly elected Prime Minister also issued instructions to relevant authorities during an official meeting chaired on the premier's plane.

In a statement, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Aurangzeb confirmed that the incumbent prime minister held a meeting pertaining to problems in Karachi and the prevailing state of the economy during the flight.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also shared photos and released a statement. "This is how it is done when the country is in pain and anxiety. Not a single moment is wasted because this time is the trust of the nation! Well done Shehbaz Sharif."

Meanwhile, netizens began analyzing the aforementioned pictures that showed Prime Minister Shehbaz going through some official documents, former Pak finance minister Miftah Ismail taking down some notes as a bureaucrat whose identity could not be confirmed and the premier's military secretary looking.

The conclusions made by the self-turned online detectives concluded that Ismail was writing down names of local bank CEOs and industrialists probably in a bid to arrange a joint meeting between them and the prime minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor