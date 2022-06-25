New US envoy to S.Korea to arrive on July 10

Seoul, June 25 Philip Goldberg, the new US Ambassador to South Korea, will arrive in Seoul on July 10 to begin his term, the American Embassy here said on Saturday.

"The entire team at the US Mission to Republic of Korea looks forward to welcoming Ambassador-designate Philip Goldberg to Seoul on July 10th," the Embassy said on its Twitter page.

Goldberg will fill the vacancy left by his predecessor, Harry Harris, since January 2021, when President Joe Biden took office.

The career diplomat previously served as ambassador to Colombia and worked as a coordinator for the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea from 2009-2010.

