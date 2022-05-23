New Zealand PM to visit US for trade, tourism

Wellington, May 23 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will lead a trade mission to the US this week as part of the government's reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists in the post-Covid-19 era, according to an official statement on Monday.

The business delegation will promote trade and tourism opportunities in New Zealand's third largest export and visitor market, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Ardern will also deliver a commencement address at Harvard University during her visit.

The Prime Minister departs on Monday evening and will be accompanied by the trade minister and business leaders from technology and tourism firms as well as innovative food companies Silver Fern Farms, top milk and kiwifruit producers Fonterra and Zespri.

The US is New Zealand's third largest trading partner and its largest market for services, Ardern said.

She added that the US was also New Zealand's third largest tourist market for arrivals before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor