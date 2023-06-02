NFF demands action against illegal fish catching

Panaji, June 2 The National Fish workers' Forum (NFF) has alleged that despite the annual 61-day fishing ban being in force off Goa, some trawlers are still catching fish in the sea and the state Fisheries Department has failed to act against them.

NFF General Secretary Olencio Simoes said that fish is being caught illegally in the sea. "Fishing ban was announced by the government, however we have seen some trawlers still catching the fish. Fisheries Department should take action against them," he said.

The annual 61-day fishing ban in Goa has come into effect from Wednesday midnight. During this period, mechanised fishing is prohibited along the coast and territorial waters of Goa.

Fisheries Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar has said that action would be taken on those who get involved in illegal fishing during the banned season.

The ban is imposed annually in the coastal state to facilitate sufficient time for fish breeding.

Meanwhile, the National Fish workers' Forum has demanded that the ban be increased to 90 days in the next monsoon season.

Simoes said that extending the ban period to 90 days will help for spawning grounds and marine species. "Goa is the only state that does not implement the fishing ban in true spirit," he alleged.



sbk/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor