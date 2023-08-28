NGO demands inquiry into ‘sex scandal’ involving Goa minister

Panaji, Aug 28 An NGO, Savera Trust, run by social worker Tara Kerkar, has demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged sex scandal involving a Goa cabinet minister and also his removal till the probe is completed.

Tara Kerkar has written to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Ramesh Tawadkar and the Director General of Police seeking action.

“As per the news article in circulation (on social media), a present cabinet minister and a deputy sarpanch were allegedly found in a compromising position in a farm house in North Goa. It is also alleged that the said cabinet minister got the husband of the ‘lady’ arrested without even registering a FIR against him because he had found out about the minister and his wife,” the letter stated.

“Such ministers should not be permitted to represent the people of Goa or any other forum. Even in the past the said cabinet minister has been using his political powers and authority to safeguard his personal interest and his position,” Kerkar said in the letter.

“This cabinet minister is habitually involved in such anti-social activities and has also developed housing colonies by the name ‘Friends Colony' under the garb of helping ‘needy women’. If such scandalous ministers are permitted to hold cabinet berths there is a great possibility that the inquiry and investigation in the above scandal will be hampered and the truth will not see the light,” the letter said.

“It is in the best interest of our society that the Speaker should find out who is the cabinet minister, allegedly involved in the sex scandal, and take immediate action against him. Till the inquiry in the above matter does not conclude the said cabinet minister may be asked to resign or be terminated till the probe in the above matter is complete,” it said.

After submitting the letters, Kerkar addressed a press conference and said that the police should conduct an investigation and find out the location of the minister, the woman and her husband on the day of the incident. “I warn those who are trying to safeguard this minister, I will expose his other acts too,” she said.

