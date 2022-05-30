Nine from J&K, Ladakh crack civil services exam 2021

Srinagar, May 30 Nine candidates from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh union territories cracked the coveted civil services examination 2021, the results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

Among those who cleared the exam are seven from Jammu division and two from Ladakh.

Those selected from Jammu include Partha Gupta, Pankaj Yadav, Asrar Ahmad Kichloo (Kishtwar), Namneet Singh, Shivani Jerengal, Mohd Shabir (Poonch) and Anjeet Singh.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified the prestigious examination. Among those from J&K, all seven are from Jammu division while two are from Ladakh - Tenzin Chonzom and Anwar Hussain.

However as per preliminary reports, none from Kashmir Valley made it to the examination.

Of the total successful candidates, 244 are from general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections, 203 of Other Backward Classes, 105 Scheduled Caste and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes, the Commission press release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor