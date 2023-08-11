Nishad Party to hold show of strength on Aug 16

Lucknow, Aug 11 After staking claim to 27 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Nishad Party will now hold a show of strength on August 16 in Gorakhpur -- a day which also happens to be its foundation day.

The event is also seen as a move to mobilise the fishermen community ahead of the elections.

The party has already started strengthening its presence with the formation of block level committees.

In every block, seven committees of 30-members each are being constituted.

The committees will draw members from the party’s organisational leadership, youth wing, women wing, IT cell and Rashtriya Ekta Nishad Parishad, besides incorporating local level workers.

Each committee will have at least four prominent party leaders from the state or district units to spearhead the campaign for the general elections.

State party president Ravindramani Nishad said: “These committees will strengthen the party’s booth level structure.”

The party national president and state fisheries minister, Sanjay Nishad had announced in May that his party will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an ally of the BJP but on its own symbol.

“The party will get its symbol (bhojan bhari thaali) represented in Parliament this time,” he said.

Efforts are on to strengthen the party’s presence in 27 Lok Sabha seats with more than 4.5 lakh Nishad voters each.

“There may be 37 other seats with at least three lakh voters each from the fishermen community. The party wishes to contest some of these seats on its own symbol,” said Ravindramani.

