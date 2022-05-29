Nitin Gadkari a favourite among voters across categories

New Delhi, May 29 Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is among the top performing ministers in the Modi cabinet in a survey conducted across various social groups, age and occupation groups.

According to an -CVoter Survey, Gadkari is firmly placed at number two position as per the opinion of NDA voters and the Opposition voters with a score of 8.07 and 6.81 respectively. He is marginally below Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is ranked one amongst 15 ministers in Modi's cabinet.

Gadkari is also popular in various social groups. In SC/ST and Muslim groups, Gadkari ranks third and second respectively. However, he ranks number one amongst Christ and second in the OBC group.

Gadkari is ranked number one in popularity amongst people who have completed graduation with a score of 7.93, followed by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at number two and Singh at number three. He ranks second among the people, who are older than 55-year-old with a score of 7.70, marginally below Singh, who secured 7.72 score to be ranked one, and followed by Jaishankar at number three with a score of 7.65.

His popularity seems to be unabated among housewives, who have ranked him second with a score of 7.38, marginally below Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is ranked one with a score of 7.59, and followed by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani at number three with a score of 7.33. He ranks second with score 7.43 in the land-owning farmers group, marginally below Singh, who is ranked one with a score of 7.73, and followed by Home Minister Amit Shah at number three with a score of 6.98.

Gadkari is also very popular across various family income groups. He is ranked number two with a score of 7.44 amongst families having an income of less than Rs 3,000. Gadkari is extremely popular amongst the people having a family income of over Rs 1 Lakh; he ranks number one in this group with a score of 8.44. Gadkari is also very popular amongst families having an income between Rs 20,000 to 50,000, and he has been ranked one with a score of 7.59. In the family income group, Gadkari has been ranked number one in two groups above Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister and Commerce Minister Piyush Goel.

Gadkari ranks number one among the people working in government service, with a score of 8.45 followed by Singh at number two and Jaishankar at number three. He ranks second among people in private sector service with a score of 7.40, and ranks third amongst people involved in general labour.

