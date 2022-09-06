Nitish Kumar calls on Mulayam Singh Yadav in Gurugram hospital

Gurugram, Sep 6 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who has been admitted to the Medanta hospital here for some time now.

Before meeting Mulayam Singh, Nitish Kumar also met former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala at his Gurugram residence for more than an hour.

After meeting Chautala, Nitish Kumar told mediapersons that they "had a discussion on separation from the BJP on which he said I have taken the right decision".

The Bihar Chief Minister is trying to mobilise all the opposition parties against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and as part of this, has started to meet various opposition leaders.

Mulayam Singh's health started deteriorating in June, after which he was admitted to Medanta. The 82-year-old former UP Chief Minister had come to the hospital for a routine checkup, where his health suddenly deteriorated and he was admitted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor