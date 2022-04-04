Nitish Kumar denies plan to move to Rajya Sabha

Patna, April 4 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday categorically denied that he is going to the Rajya Sabha.

While casting his vote for the MLCs election in Patna, Kumar said that he was shocked to read news articles about it.

"They are used to publishing such reports. I am not paying attention to it," he said.

Recently, during an unofficial discussion with a few journalists here, Kumar had expressed his desire of going to the Upper House. In his long political career, he said he has worked in the capacity of a MLA, MLC, MP in the Lok Sabha, cabinet and state minister in the central government and chief minister in Bihar but never served as a Rajya Sabha MP. He denied the statement the next day.

Denying any such plan, one of his cabinet ministers Ashok Chaudhary said that Kumar has no plans of going to the Rajya Sabha. He is the chief minister of Bihar and will complete his five-year tenure.

The state BJP leaders, however, claim that Kumar will go to Delhi and hand over the charge of chief minister to the BJP.

Nitish Kumar expressed confidence that the NDA candidates will bag all 24 seats in the MLC election besides winning the Bochahan bypoll.

