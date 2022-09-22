Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad to meet Sonia Gandhi on Sep 25

Patna, Sep 22 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD national President Lalu Prasad Yadav will meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on September 25.

Both the leaders of Bihar will go to New Delhi for the meeting.

Nitish Kumar is currently flexing his muscles to unite opposition parties in the country. He went to Delhi for the three days and met several leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, D. Raja, Arvind Kejriwal, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and others. As Sonia Gandhi was not present at that time, he did not meet her.

Following the meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar will go to Haryana's Fatehabad for former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal's birth anniversary. It is expected that leaders of opposition parties of the country will assemble there during the rally.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), headed by Om Prakash Chautala, used to organise a rally every year on the occasion of the birth anniversary of "Tau" Devi Lal.

