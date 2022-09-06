Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal, discusses various issues

New Delhi, Sep 6 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on the second day of his visit to the national capital.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Janata Dal-United leader Sanjay Jha were also present in the meeting.

"Many thanks to Nitish ji for visiting my house. Many serious issues of the country including education, health, Operation Lotus, openly buying MLAs by these people and bringing down the governments elected by the people, increasing autocratic corruption of BJP governments, inflation, unemployment were discussed", Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Nitish Kumar had met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday. Before meeting Kejriwal, he met CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

After the meeting with Yechury, Nitish Kumar reiterated that he is not a claimant of Prime Minister's post and does not desire it.

"We have discussed that if all the parties including the Left parties, regional parties in states, and Congress come together then it will be a big political formation," he said.

Yechury said that this is positive sign and a positive political development in the country.

Nitish Kumar reached the national capital on Monday to confer with opposition leaders on taking on the BJP together.

He is also scheduled to call on the President and the Vice President.

