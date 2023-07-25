Nitish Kumar surrendered himself before Tejashwi Yadav: RLJD chief

Patna, July 25 Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) President Upendra Kushwaha took a swipe at Nitish Kumar, saying that the Bihar Chief Minister has surrendered himself before his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Responding to media questions on cabinet expansion, Kushwaha said: “Nitish Kumar has no power to expand the cabinet. Without the approval of Tejshwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar would not dare to go for cabinet expansion. He was helpless and surrendered before Tejashwi Yadav.”

“Whatever policies will be formulated within Mahagathbandhan, it will be decided by Tejashwi Yadav. Congress leaders were initially taking the name of Nitish Kumar but now they have also realized that they have to talk to Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish Kumar has already said that whatever decision would be taken on cabinet expansion, it would be taken by the Deputy Chief Minister...,” Kushwaha said.

Kushwaha also lambasted Nitish Kumar for "depleting" the law and order situation in the state.

“Incidents of murder, loot, rape, gang rape, and dacoity are regularly taking place in Bihar. The situation today is like it was before 2005,” he said.

He also said that the Centre should take action against those accused of the Manipur assault case.

