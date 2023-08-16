Nitish Kumar's Delhi visit won't affect NDA or PM: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna, Aug 16 BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that Bihar Chief Minister's Nitish Kumar's visit to Delhi later in the day will neither affect the NDA nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Now, Nitish Babu (Nitish Kumar) is going to Delhi. Lalu Ji was saying him to go to Delhi and leave the Chief Minister's seat for his son Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish Babu is not ready to leave the Chief Minister's seat.

"We are observing it but I want to say that no matter where Nitish Babu goes, Delhi, Mumbai or somewhere else, people of the country has decided to elect Narendra Modi for the third time as a Prime Minister of the country,” the former Union Minister said.

Nitish Kumar will reach Delhi at around 12.30 p.m., after which he will pay tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' on his death anniversary.

He is also scheduled to meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.

According to sources, the two Chief Ministers will discuss a plan of action before the crucial third-phase meeting of the opposition INDIA coaltion in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

