Nitish likely to visit Assam next month to consolidate anti-BJP parties

Guwahati, Nov 10 Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar, who is spearheading formation of an anti-BJP alliance before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is likely to visit Assam next month, opposition party leaders said on Thursday.

A senior Congress leader and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President Badaruddin Ajmal separately said that Nitish Kumar, the chief of Janata Dal-United, is expected to meet various senior leaders of non-BJP parties in Guwahati.

"Congress and Trinamool Congress would be part of the anti-BJP alliance led by Nitish Kumar," Ajmal, also a Lok Sabha member, told the media adding that his party would also join the front.

Ajmal earlier said that he has no problem if Congress joins the alliance in a bid to defeat the BJP in 2024 polls.

Nitish Kumar last month visited poll-bound Nagaland's main commercial city Dimapur and paid homage to noted freedom fighter and socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan on his 120th birth anniversary. He had criticised over the delay in implementation of the Framework Agreement, signed between the Narendra Modi-led Central government and the NSCN-I-M on August 3, 2015, to end the decades-old Naga political imbroglio.

