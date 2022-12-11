Nitish reveals the two people on whose advice he broke alliance with BJP

Patna, Dec 11 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday revealed that he had broken alliance with the BJP on the advice of two persons - JD-U national President Lalan Singh and cabinet minister Bijendra Yadav.

"When the things went wrong while we were in NDA, Lalan Singh and Bijendra Yadav suggested to me to break the alliance. We have taken the suggestions from our party workers from the entire country and they have suggested that I break the alliance with BJP and go with the seven party alliance to form the government," he said, while addressing the gathering of JD-U workers on the second day of the open session of the party in Sri Krishna Memorial Hall at the Gandhi Maidan.

"Now, we have a seven party government in Bihar and we will jointly develop the state. Lalan Singh is the national President of the party and I ask all of you to support him," Nitish Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar's statement came soon after the defeat of his candidate in Kurhani bypoll, and its timing is important for the RJD and other parties from the Mahagathbandhan's point of view.

The JD-U candidate lost despite having support of 7 parties and political pundits believe that is why Nitish Kumar made such a statement three months after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

There is buzz that Nitish Kumar wants to open the gate of dialogue with the BJP by blaming Lalan Singh and Bijendra Yadav for breaking the NDA in Bihar.

After the formation of a new government in Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan contested three bypolls and lost two, and Nitish Kumar may not be pleased with its performance.

The Nitish Kumar-led government is also facing criticism of rising incidents of crime and he may not want that his government gets a tag of letting "Jungle Raj" return to Bihar.

