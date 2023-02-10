Nitish slams IPS officer for posting complaint against senior on Twitter

Patna, Feb 10 A day after senior IPS officer Vikash Vaibhav took to social media to level allegations against his senior Shobha Ahotkar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Friday that officers should avoid social media to lodge complaints against their seniors.

"If an officer is tweeting on a public platform, it is the ugliest thing. They should avoid using social media to register complaints against seniors. I always say that whenever any case comes, it needs to be filed with the competent authority for investigation. If someone wants to lodge complaints against their senior officers, there is a right forum to to do so. It will be investigated in the right manner. Uploading complaints on social media against seniors is not right. It is against the law," Nitish Kumar said during his 'Samadhan Yatra' in Purnea.

Home Guard IG Vikash Vaibhav had uploaded a post on his official Twitter handle alleging that Home Guard DG Shobha Ahotkar was abusing him every day.

"I am under tremendous pain as DG madam is abusing me every day. I was given the responsibility of IG of Home Guard on October 18, 2022 and I am doing my duty sincerely, but DG madam is unnecessarily abusing me every day. Due to her regular abuse, I am under tremendous pain," the post read.

Vaibhav had later deleted the post.

Reacting to the tussle between the two senior officers, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said: "During the period from 1990 to 2005, it was shameful when someone recognised you as Bihari in the country. Such a situation has emerged again in Bihar and it is extremely painful. The way senior IPS officers are being penalised and unnecessary comments are being made, it is an indication that Nitish Kumar has lost control over the bureaucracy in Bihar."

