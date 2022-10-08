Nitish writes to UP CM for completion of pending projects in JP's village

Patna, Oct 8 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wrote a letter to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for the construction of ring embankment and repairing of Ghazipur-Hajipur national highway at Sitab Diara, which is the birthplace of Jai Prakash Narayan, located on the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border along the bank of Ganga and Ghaghra rivers in Saran district.

"During the monsoon season, soil erosion rapidly takes place in the region. As a result, a plan was made for the region to build a 7.5-km ring embankment followed by a road. The Bihar government had already constructed a 4-km embankment which falls in Saran district in 2017-18 while the remaining 3.5 km falling under the territory of Uttar Pradesh is not constructed yet," Kumar said on Friday.

"Due to non construction of ring embankments in Uttar Pradesh, soil erosion is taking place at a rapid pace. The people living in this area are under the threat of flood. The stretch of 3.5 km in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh is also deteriorated due to floods. Due to this, the commuters are facing problems. So, I asked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to construct the embankment and road to avoid flood threat," the Bihar Chief Minister added.

Following the letter, Nikhil Anand, the Bihar BJP OBC Morcha National General Secretary, said, "We are thanking Nitish Kumar for writing a pure political letter to Yogi ji. I wish to say to Nitish Kumar to learn from Yogi ji and improve the law and order situation in Bihar. Yogi Ji is committed for the development of Sitab Diara."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor