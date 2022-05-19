N.Korea gauges timing for nuclear test after completing preparations: Seoul spy agency
May 19
Seoul, May 19 North Korea has been gauging the timing to conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test after completing its preparations.
The National Intelligence Service also said in a closed-door briefing to lawmakers that there are signs North Korea could launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) even though it is grappling with the COVID-19 outbreak, South Korea's spy agency said Thursday.
The assessment came amid concerns that North Korea could carry out a major provocation during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Seoul this week for a summit with President Yoon Suk-yeol, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy chief of South Korea's presidential National Security Office, said Wednesday the North's preparations for an ICBM launch appear to be "imminent."
