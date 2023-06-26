No amount of propaganda by the BJP, Modi government could cover up their failures in dealing with the Manipur violence: Kharge

New Delhi [India], June 26 : Taking a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday stated that no amount of propaganda by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Modi government could cover up their failures in dealing with the Manipur violence.

"No amount of propaganda by the BJP and Modi government can cover up their abject failures in dealing with Manipur violence," said Kharge.

Hitting out at the BJP, the Congress leader said, "Reports indicate that finally, the Home Minister has spoken to Prime Minister Modi on Manipur."

He added that for the last 55 days, PM Modi had been tight-lipped on the Manipur violence and that every Indian was waiting for him to speak on the issue.

"Every Indian is waiting for him to speak. If Modi ji is really concerned about Manipur, then the first thing he should do is sack his Chief Minister," said the Congress leader.

Adding further Kharge listed a number of pointers that would facilitate the issue.

He asserted that weapons stolen from extremist organizations and anti-social elements should be confiscated. He also stated that talks with all the parties must be initiated to find a common political path.

Kharge also said that the blockade must be ended with the help of security forces and that the availability of essential commodities must be ensured by opening and keeping the National Highways safe.

"End the blockade with the help of security forces. Ensure the availability of essential commodities by opening and keeping the National Highways safe," he tweeted.

A relief, rehabilitation and livelihood package for the affected people should be prepared without delay. The announced relief package is grossly inadequate, added the Congress leader.

Earlier on June 24, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said that all Opposition parties were going to fight unitedly for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The next meeting of the Opposition parties would be held in Shimla next month, announced Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

After the Opposition meeting, Kharge said that we will meet again in July in Shimla to prepare an agenda on how to move ahead together while working in our respective states to fight BJP in 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor