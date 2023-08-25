‘No communication received from L-G against AAP MLA prosecution’

New Delhi, Aug 25 Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday said that he is yet to receive any communication from the L-G office seeking prosecution sanction against AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.

Goel in a press conference alleged that a copy of information on the matter was leaked to the media.

The Vigilance Directorate of Delhi government on Friday sent a letter to the Assembly Secretary requesting prosecution sanction by the speaker against the AAP MLA.

"The Hon'ble Speaker, DLA, may kindly be advised to examine this case objectively based upon the evidence and also keeping in view the statements under Section 164 of CrPC before the Hon'ble Court and accord permission for Prosecution Sanction under section 19 of PoC Act, 1988 with respect to FIR No 11/22 dated 15 November 2022," said the letter from special secretary (vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar.

Tripathi, the AAP MLA from Model Town, is accused of demanding Rs 90 lakh from a woman to allegedly secure her a party ticket for last year's Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, as per the Vigilance Directorate letter.

Following a complaint by the woman's husband, the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) had registered a case against Tripathi and his acquaintances under the Prevention of Corruption Act on November 15, 2022, according to the letter.

