No difference between Imran Khan and Hitler: Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad, April 7 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that restoring the dignity of the Parliament and holding transparent elections are important for the country, Dunya News reported.

Talking to mediapersons outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Sharif expressed confidence that the apex court will soon announce its verdict in the suo motu case regarding the political situation in the country, in view of the adverse impact of the current uncertainty on the economy.

While bashing Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sharif said that there is no difference between the Pak premier and Adolf Hitler, Dunya News reported.

The PML-N leader also said that due to wrong policies, Pakistan has been pushed many decades back as there is poverty and unemployment in the country whereas inflation has risen sky-high.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader also said that to save the country, one has to empower the Parliament.

Another PML-N leader, Muhammad Zubair, said the current political situation is badly affecting the country s economy.

Talking to mediapersons, he said if the PTI had evidence of foreign conspiracy, it should have presented the same to the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the 'threat letter' is a clear interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan.

