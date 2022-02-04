No forced adjournments in Rajya Sabha for third consecutive day after 10 months

Rajya Sabha, which has been running smoothly for the past two days, saw a walkout by Congress, DMK and Trinamool Congress members over the Tamil Nadu Governor's decision to return the NEET exemption bill but there was no forced adjournment of the House.

Rajya Sabha witnessed proceedings without forced adjournment for the third consecutive day on Friday after the budget session commenced on January 31 with the address of the President to the joint sitting of the two Houses. The last time the House had three such consecutive disruption-free sittings was on March 15-17 last year during the Budget session last year.

The run of disruption forced adjournment-free proceedings of Rajya Sabha today came to be almost derailed during the zero hour with DMK members trooping into the well of the House after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected notice under Rule 267 of party member Tiruchi Siva.

He sought suspension of rules to discuss a bill passed by Tamil Nadu Assembly against the NEET exam and to know its status.

The Chairman explained that the Bill is yet to come to the Centre and was referred back to the state government by Governor RN Ravi for reconsideration.

Members of DMK, TMC and Congress walked out after some time and the proceedings continued.

Congress member Niraj Dangi and NCP's Dr Fauzia Khan made zero hour mentions a little later.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman had on Thursday complimented the MPs for a "disruption-free" day in the House on Wednesday during the debate on motion of thanks on the President's address and hoped that the spirit will continue to prevail throughout the session.

After nearly a year of 41 sittings spread over four sessions, the Rajya Sabha had a disruption-free business on Wednesday.

"After a long time, Rajya Sabha witnessed disruption-free proceedings yesterday. I was delighted to watch quality debates on the Motion of Thanks to the President," Naidu had said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Naidu had urged the members to ensure a productive budget session as it was taking place at the confluence of the historic 75th year of Independence and 70 years of electoral journey of free India.

The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

