No new Covid restrictions before Christmas in UK: PM

London, Dec 22 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that he will not introduce any further Covid restrictions in the UK before Christmas, but warned that the situation remains "finely balanced" ahead of the new year.

In a video posted on social media by Downing Street, the Prime Minister said: "People can go ahead with their Christmas plans". However, he urged caution and suggested people should take a test before meeting elderly relatives.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister warned that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant meant curbs could still be imposed after Christmas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another 15,363 Omicron cases have been found in the UK, the biggest daily increase since the Covid-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total Omicron cases found in the country to 60,508, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed Tuesday.

The UK reported 90,629 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 11,542,143, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

The country also reported a further 172 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 147,433, with 7,801 Covid-19 patients still in hospital.

More than 89 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 81 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 52 per cent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

