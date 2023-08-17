'No one is above probe', ED tells Calcutta HC in Abhishek Banerjee’s case

Kolkata, Aug 17 No one is above doubts or investigation in the probe into the alleged multi-crore cash for school jobs scam in West Bengal, the counsel of Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, pertaining to a case as to whether Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee can be probed in this particular case.

Presenting its arguments before the single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, the ED referred to the “influential contacts” of the prime accused arrested in the case, Sujay Krishna Bhadra, and made a submission that no one is above doubts or investigation in this matter as yet.

Meanwhile, Banerjee’s counsel informed the court that the central agency so far has not been able to furnish any kind of evidence against his client, which is evident from the previous judgments of two different single-judge benches.

He also said that the school jobs case cannot be treated as a riot-related case, where anyone can be taken into custody any time.

Banerjee’s counsel also argued that without shield from any coercive action, arrests can be made any time as there are prior instances of arresting those who were summoned for interrogation.

The matter will be heard again on August 21. Banerjee is currently in the US for ophthalmological treatment.

