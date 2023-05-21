"No one raised questions when BJP took time in naming Chief Ministers for UP, Assam," says Congress leader

New Delhi [India], May 21 : Congress leader Abhishek Dutt on Sunday said that no one raised questions when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took time to decide on the name of Chief Ministers in Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

While talking to ANI, Abhishek Dutt said," The sad thing is that when the Yogi government was formed in Uttar Pradesh for the second time, the BJP had spent 10 days to decide on who will become the Chief Minister. In Assam also before the formation of the Himanta government, they spent 10 days in deciding the name of CM. No one raises questions, BJP's work is only to distract from the real issues."

He further stated that the Congress party made the decision on naming the Chief Minister only after knowing the opinion of the party leaders and the MLAs who registered victory in these elections.

"Before winning the election in Karnataka, no leader said that I will become CM, although the leaders definitely said that they want to become the Chief Minister because they knew that this decision will be taken only after knowing the opinion of the Congress party and the MLAs who later registered victories. This is what all these leaders like DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, or Surjewala said. But BJP does not talk about itself. When the Prime Minister reached Karnataka for the election campaign, he never used to talk about other leaders, nor was any other leader seen with him. The Prime Minister used to talk only about himself," he said.

On not inviting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah swearing-in ceremony he said that Kejriwal never thinks of opposition unity but fights elections in other states to benefit BJP.

"Kejriwal has only work, that is to benefit the BJP, in the states where he contested, BJP benefited, in Uttarakhand, Goa, Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party contested the elections, but the BJP won there, Aam Aadmi Party never benefitted Congress in any way. Kejriwal never supported the opposition, he only works to increase the graph of PM Modi, he does not think about opposition unity," he said.

Earlier Congress leader Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time on Saturday after the party's thumping victory in the Assembly elections.

Congress had registered victory on 135 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly pushing BJP to 66 seats in the results declared on May 13.

