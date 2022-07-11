No role in Congress 'split', says Goa's ruling BJP

Panaji, July 11 The Goa's ruling BJP on Monday rejected allegations that they were trying to split the Congress MLAs, saying that their leaders were at their respective homes when the political developments were going on.

"We have no role in this development, only Congress can tell you. I have no information if anyone is joining... if someone comes then we will see. Congress levelled many allegations. Maybe they were trying to keep their MLAs united as the Assembly session started from today (Monday)," BJP state president Sadanand Tanavade told reporters here.

Congress' Goa in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday had claimed that the BJP was trying for two-third split in the Congress' 11 member legislative party.

"In spite of offering huge money, six of our MLAs have stood firm. I am proud of them. BJP was trying for two-third split in Congress," he had said.

Reacting to these allegations, Tanavade said that they have no role in it. "We have no role in it. Yesterday we all were at home, so the question doesn't arise (of their involvement)."

"Congress can seek details of mobile calls and then show it to media if (they think) BJP leaders were calling Congress MLAs," he said replying to a question.

Congress leaders had said that mobile call details can reveal many details.

"We had no role in it. It is look out of the Congress (to see) who is leaving their party," Tanavade said.

BJP's Goa in-charge C.T. Ravi had stated on May 28 that five MLAs from opposition are interested to join the ruling dispensation.

