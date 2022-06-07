Non-bailable charges against Kerala BJP chief in election 'bribery' case (Ld Correcting Headline)

Thiruvananthapuram, June 7 Exactly a year after the Kasaragod First Class Judicial Magistrate Court granted permission to file a case against Kerala BJP President K. Surendran in an alleged election bribery case, the Kerala Police have charge-sheeted him under non-bailable charges.

Incidentally, the court asked the police to go ahead after a petition was filed by CPI-M leader V.V. Rameshan, who was an LDF candidate in the Manjeswaram constituency in the Assembly elections held in April last year.

The petitioner demanded the arrest of BJP leaders who allegedly paid money, gave mobile phones and promised other favours to a candidate to withdraw his nomination from Manjeswaram.

K. Sundara had filed his nomination papers as a BSP candidate. He had said he was given money and mobile phone to withdraw his candidature in favour of Surendran, who contested but finished a close second.

The police team, which has submitted its preliminary report, has levelled charges under the SC/ST Act which are non-bailable besides other charges that include bribery to sabotage the elections.

Apart from Surendran, five other local BJP leaders have also been indicted by the police.

