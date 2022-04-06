Not disclosing name of agent operating in Delhi between BJP/RSS and CPI-M: Cong

Thiruvananthapuram, April 6 The Congress party in Kerala on Wednesday, the day the 23rd CPI-M Party Congress began in Kannur, said that it know of an agent operating in Delhi who works between the CPI-M and the BJP/RSS leaders.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says that the BJP is their principal enemy.

"But the fact of the matter is during daytime Vijayan speaks against the BJP and when darkness falls the agent steps in and gets in touch with BJP/RSS leaders in Delhi and settles issues which are there with the CPI-M and hence one can only laugh when Vijayan speaks against the BJP," said Satheesan.

He added that the clandestine relationship between the BJP/RSS and the CPI-M had surfaced in Kerala during the 2021 assembly polls.

"A sizeable chunk of the BJP votes went to the CPI-M and as a quid pro quo between these two parties, the probes by the Central agencies in the state and the case against the leaders of the BJP in the unaccounted money case that was registered around election time has been cancelled out due to the influence of the agent. At the moment we are not naming the agent," said Satheesan.

