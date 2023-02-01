Nothing in budget for youths, poor, and Goa: Opposition

Panaji, Feb 1 Opposition parties in Goa have criticised the Central government over the Budget 2023-24, saying there is nothing for unemployed youths and poor people of the nation.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said that there is nothing for poor and unemployed youth. "Even there is nothing to control inflation. Everything for rich and mighty friends," Alemao said.

Congress' former state chief Girish Chodankar strongly criticised the budget and claimed that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has forgotten about the state of Goa as no allocation of funds made specifically for Goa.

Elaborating, he said that there is nothing specific for Goa to bail out the local economy hit by the pandemic and closure of mining and setback in tourism. "Goa is being given a third class citizens treatment. Since central assistance has dried up, the BJP government here is burdening people with higher water and power rates," he said.

Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai said that unsurprisingly there is nothing for Goa in this budget.

"With Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the helm of affairs here, and surrendering his only strategy, not much was expected in the Union Budget 2023 for Goa. The Double Engine has once risen to people's expectations to be a dysfunctional, irreparable, flop," Sardesai said.

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas said that the budget is very disappointing. "Citizens are left to fend for themselves against inflation and price rise. Budget for health, education, food and Public Distribution System slashed. Even measures for creation of jobs are absent," Viegas said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor