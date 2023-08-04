Now functioning of private universities in Bengal too comes under Raj Bhavan scanner

Kolkata, Aug 4 After the state- run universities in West Bengal it is now the private universities operating in the state that have also come under the scanner of the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor, C.V. Ananda Bose, on Friday said that the full- fledged probe should be initiated against those private universities operating in the state against whom complaints have reached his office. He also cautioned that the licenses of these private universities will not be renewed unless the probe process against them is completed and they get clean chits.

Recently, an anti- corruption cell was opened at the Governor’s House premises to address the issues of corruption in the university- level education in the state. The Governor said that the cell has received a number of complaints against many private sector operators especially against some private entities conducting Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) courses.

“There are charges of illegal activities by these private entities against money. There should be a thorough probe against them and their licenses will not be renewed unless the probe process is completed. I have sought a detailed report from the state government on this count,” the Governor said.

Ruling Trinamool Congress have, however, described this move by the Governor as hyper- active and an attempt to run a parallel administration in the state. According to state Trinamool Congress vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar, since ultimately the state administration will conduct a probe if required, such hyper-active moves by the Governor is superfluous.

Already the Governor received scathing criticisms from the top Trinamool Congress leadership, including the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee over his decision to open the anti- corruption cell within the Raj Bhavan premises. The chief minister even went to the extent of saying that the earlier Governor and the current Indian Vice- President Jagdeep Dhankhar was much better than the current governor.

"The current Governor is acting in a whimsical manner as regards to appointing vice chancellors of state universities. He is appointing vice chancellors from among people who are not connected to the academic world. We had differences of opinion with Jagdeep Dhankhar also. But he had never made arbitrary decisions like the present Governor. As per norms, the state government will recommend three names for the post of vice- chancellor and he will select one from among them. But the current governor does not care about such norms,” the chief minister said this week

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor