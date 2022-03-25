Now, K'taka Legislative Council passes resolution against TN on Mekedatu

Bengaluru, March 25 Condemning the Tamil Nadu Assembly's decision against commencement of the Mekedatu project, the Legislative Council of Karnataka has also passed a resolution unanimously on Friday.

The council has agreed to the resolution along with the amendment which stresses that the Central government should not give consent for the detailed project report (DPR) for the river-linking project until the Karnataka government agrees to it.

The resolution was presented in the upper house by the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy.

Congress Opposition leader in the house B.K. Hariprasad welcomed the resolution and declared that the Congress party supports the government's move.

He also stressed that the Congress party had taken up padayatra (protest foot march) demanding speedy implementation of the Mekedatu project.

On March 24, Karnataka's Legislative Assembly voted unanimously in favour of the resolution moved by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Along with condemning Tamil Nadu for opposing the Mekedatu project, the resolution calls for putting pressure on the Central government for necessary environment clearance for the project.

The resolution noted that the project will not harm Tamil Nadu and would help stabilise the allocation of 24 tmc of water which includes 4.75 tmc for drinking water purpose of Bengaluru.

The resolution points out that Tamil Nadu is taking up projects illegally and unilaterally, without consulting Karnataka.

