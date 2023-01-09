Now, RJD leader terms Nitish Kumar government 'autocratic'

Patna, Jan 9 After Sudhakar Singh, another RJD leader has made critical comments against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

While interacting with former minister and BJP MLA Jibesh Mishra, RJD MLA Vijay Kumar Mandal said that the government of Nitish Kumar is becoming "autocratic" now and the BJP is responsible for it.

"You (BJP) stayed the maximum time with Nitish Kumar in the government in Bihar so you are responsible for making his (Nitish Kumar) government autocratic. For public welfare, the government and 'roti' need to change from time to time. If the government would not be changed, it would become autocratic and if we do not flip the roti during the cooking it, it burns," Mandal said while interacting with Mishra on the road during a morning walk.

Mishra, on the other hand, blamed Mandal's party and the Mahagathbandhan for making Nitish Kumar government autocratic.

Mandal further claimed that the development of Bihar is below expectation in the last 17 years. The road infrastructure was developed due to the late Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Nitish Kumar is claiming it. Even the electricity reaching every village is also due to the efforts of the UPA government, he added.

He also appealed to Nitish Kumar to check the bureaucrats, alleging corruption is at the highest level at the Secretariat in Patna.

"The issues of farmers are big in Bihar. If Nitish Kumar government resolves it during the Samadhan Yatra, it will be a big achievement for him. At present, the financial condition of farmers is not good. They are not getting MSP of their crops," Mandal said.

Earlier, former Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh, during his tenure, claimed that there was massive corruption in his department and blamed Nitish Kumar for it. He also claimed that all employees and officers of the department were thieves and "he was their king". He went to make several derogatory comments against Nitish Kumar later.

