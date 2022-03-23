NPP, KPA say will support BJP govt in Manipur, CM rules out any alliance

Imphal, March 23 The National People's Party (NPP) and the Kuki People's Alliance (KPA), with seven and two MLAs, respectively, on Wednesday announced support to the BJP-led government in Manipur, but Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that there would be no alliance with any other party except the Naga People's Front (NPF).

The NPP and the NPF were allies of the BJP in the previous Biren Singh government, but in the February-March elections the BJP, the NPP, and the NPF fought against each other.

Biren Singh, who inducted NPF's Awangbow Newmai in his council of ministers on Monday, on Wednesday told the media that BJP would not ally with any other party except the NPF.

The NPP and the KPA MLAs had separately met Governor La Ganesan at the Raj Bhavan and gave letters to him extending support to the BJP government.

The NPP MLAs, led by their legislature party leader N. Kayisii, submitted a letter to the Governor saying that as the party is a constituent of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), they are supporting the BJP government in Manipur.

The NPP MLAs had on Tuesday also met the Chief Minister and discussed various issues.

The Janata Dal-United, which has six members, had earlier announced support to the BJP government.

The BJP, in the February-March elections, had secured a thin majority of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly and like neighbouring Assam, returned to power for a second consecutive term.

