'NPP-led govt in Meghalaya proxy govt run by BJP'

Shillong, June 29 Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said time has come for Meghalaya to oust the NPP (National People's Party) from power, which according to him is a proxy government run by the BJP.

After inaugurating the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress in Shillong AITC, the party launched a pan-state membership drive in the presence of Banerjee, who urged the people of the state to support the party in its endeavour to oust the NPP government which was a "proxy government run by the BJP".

He said: "Trinamool Congress is the only party that knows how to take the BJP head-on. We are the only ones who know how to show Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) his place. And that's why we have come here, to defeat divisive forces."

Elaborating on the 'Be The Change' membership campaign wherein the people of Meghalaya can call on a phone number and extend their support, Banerjee said: "Time has come for another independence in Meghalaya. The people here will not compromise on their self respect and be at the mercy of other states."

Slamming Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, the Trinamool Congress leader said: "Have you seen the body language of the CM when he meets BJP top brass in Delhi ? He is an elected Chief Minister representing 35 lakh Meghalayans, carrying their hopes and aspirations. Should he bow down to BJP leaders? Is this why Meghalaya voted for him? If the answer is no, please support Trinamool Congress."

"Trinamool Congress' only aim is to save Meghalaya from the divisive politics of the proxy BJP government. Our only goal is also to empower the people, uphold the different ethnic cultures and celebrate the sacred land of Meghalaya."Hitting out at the BJP led government at the Centre as well as the state, Banerjee said: "Under the false narrative of double engine government, they are doing double heist and double robbery. We elected Conrad K Sangma with hope but he has become Con-Man Sangma."

Asserting that the Trinamool Congress is a national party, he said: "The Opposition will try to brand us as Bengali, but I promise that Meghalaya will be run by the people of Meghalaya and not by Bengalis. Can the BJP put this on record that none of their governments will be run by Gujarat or Delhi ?"

When asked about NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, the he said: "Trinamool Congress does not believe in token representation. If you (BJP) want to address the issues faced by SC or tribal communities, you have to end atrocities against them. We had a Dalit President earlier, but did things actually become better for the Dalit community ?"

"Each one of you has to make a commitment to yourself that in 2023, Meghalaya will show the world its power, capability, and strength. Be it 2023 or 2024, a democratic sun should rise in the East."

Trinamool's Meghalaya state president Charles Pyngrope, legislature party leader and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and the party's Meghalaya in-charge Manas Ranjan Bhunia among others were present in the gathering.

The Trinamool Congress is trying hard to extend its political base in Assam, Tripura besides Meghalaya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor