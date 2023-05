Nuclear incident training exercise kicks off in Houston

Houston, May 2 A large-scale, multi-agency nuclear incident training exercise has kicked off in the Houston area of the south central US' Texas state, according to a statement from the city's emergency management office.

Participants of the exercise that began on Monday include military personnel and aircraft, as well as local and state law enforcement, fire, emergency management, and public health agencies. They will conduct operations in personal protective equipment to simulate realistic conditions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The five-day exercise is part of a series of regularly scheduled US government biannual exercises, said the statement, noting that the training exercise will not pose any risk or interference to the public.

