Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi not associated with Bajrang Dal, says VHP

Gurugram, Aug 16 A day after Raj Kumar aka Bittu Bajrangi was arrested for allegedly instigating the communal clashes that took place in Haryana's Nuh during a procession organised by Hindu groups, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday said that he is not associated with the Bajrang Dal.

"Rajkumar alias Bittu Bajrangi, who is being described as a worker of Bajrang Dal, has never had any connection with Bajrang Dal. The video released by him is also not considered appropriate by the VHP," the VHP said in a statement.

Bittu Bajrangi was arrested on Tuesday from his house in Faridabad by the Nuh Police. He has been accused of obstructing government work, snatching weapons, and misbehaving with the police.

Before the Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh, Bittu Bajrangi had put provocative videos on social media. A case was registered against him by the Faridabad Police in this matter and he was out on bail.

Nuh Police spokesperson Krishna Kumar said that following the violence in Nuh on July 31, a case was also registered against Bittu Bajrangi and others at the Sadar police station in Nuh under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act on the complaint of ASP Usha Kundu.

After this, the police teams also investigated the video related to the violence. It was based on this FIR that Bittu was arrested again on Tuesday by the Nuh Police.

"On July 31, Bittu Bajrangi and 15-20 other people shouted slogans and brandished swords in front of ACP Usha Kundu of Nuh police. She told them not to brandish swords but they became furious and obstructed the police instructions and misbehaved with the police. The associates of Bittu Bajrangi are being identified from the video available with the police. Others who were with Bittu Bajrangi in this incident will also be arrested," Kumar told IANS.

Before July 31, the video of Bittu Bajrangi went viral on social media. In this video, he is heard saying, "Yeh bolenge ki bataya nahi hai hum sasural aaye aur meeting nahi huyi...(they will say we didn't inform you about our coming)... keep the flower garlands ready, brother-in-law is coming."

On July 31, communal riots erupted in Nuh in which six people were killed while 88 were grievously injured.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor