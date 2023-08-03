Nuh violence part of larger conspiracy: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 3 The BJP on Thursday claimed that the violence in Haryana's Nuh was part of a larger conspiracy which will be exposed after investigation.

"This violence raises many questions. This was a part of larger conspiracy and it will come after the investigation, " BJP spokesperson Sudhansu Trivedi said at a press conference at the party headquarters here, without naming anyone, referring to the Nuh violence.

Attacking the Congress, Trivedi said, "It is very unfortunate that in Haryana, Congress MLA Maman Khan gave a provocative statement. I can't repeat his statement. His sentences are directly inciting violence. His facebook post is also provocative." Any responsible person from political parties should refrain from giving such statement, he said.

The BJP spokesperson said the Haryana government has worked with alertness and sensitivity to bring the situation in control.

Violence erupted in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday in which at least five people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed.

