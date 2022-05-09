NY Governor tests Covid positive

New York, May 9 New York state Governor Kathy Hochul said she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Being asymptomatic, Hochul said via Twitter that she will be "isolating and working remotely" in the coming week, reports Xinhua news agency.

"A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don't feel well," she said late Sunday.

New York State is experiencing a material rebound of Covid-19 infections with daily new positive testing results rising to around 10,000 now, up from less than 2,000 in early March.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was infected by the virus in April while then-Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin tested positive in February.

Hochul is running for re-election.

The primary election is scheduled for the end of June and the general election this November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor