Odisha CM welcomes students returned from Ukraine

Bhubaneswar, March 7 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has welcomed 77 Odia students, on their return from war-torn Ukraine, here at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Monday.

"Welcome our students back to Odisha. It is a huge sigh of relief that our children have returned safely from the war zone after spending harrowing time in the Russia-Ukraine war," Patnaik said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister assured that his government will continue its efforts to help the rest of Odisha students for their safe return to home.

Patnaik interacted with the students and said that the State government will make all efforts for continuance of their studies in India.

These students have been evacuated from the war-torn Ukraine through two special buses arranged by the Odisha government. After that, they returned to New Delhi by special flight engaged under Operation Ganga. And, today, the State government has brought all them back to their home State through a special flight, officials said.

On Sunday, the CM had written to the Prime Minister seeking his urgent intervention with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and concerned ministries to facilitate continuance of the studies of the medical students returned from Ukraine in India from the stage from which their studies in Ukraine got disrupted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor