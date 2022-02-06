Odisha Governor, CM condole death of Lata Mangeshkar

Bhubaneswar, Feb 6 Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other leaders from the state on Sunday expressed grief over the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Mangeshkar, a Bharat Ratna awardee, passed away at the age 92 in a private hospital at Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Terming her death as 'End of an Era', Governor Lal said: "I am extremely sad to hear the news of #Lataji, her euphonious voice will continue to live in our hearts & will be remembered for generations to come."

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Patnaik said he is deeply saddened to know about the passing away of the legendary singer. "The 'Melody Queen of India' leaves a void in our collective consciousness. She will live through her melody for eternity. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family & her countless fans," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is also from Odisha, said Lata's voice has cut across genres, regions and generations, and has touched the lives of people across the globe. "Her departure has left a deep void but generations will continue being enthralled by her vast body of work," he said.

"My deep gratitude for all that she has done for us, for the country. Deepest condolences to her family and friends," Pradhan said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor