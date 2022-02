Oil spill in Ecuador pollutes protected area

Quito, Feb 1 An oil pipeline spill in Ecuador polluted the country's protected area of the Cayambe Coca National Park, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition said Monday.

"The total area affected is 21,007.91 square metres, including 16,913.61 square metres within the protected zone and 4,094.3 square metres in the buffer zone of the protected area," the Ministry said in statement.

The Cayambe Coca Ecological Reserve protects one of the country's main water supplies, reports Xinhua news agency.

It is also home to numerous species of flora and fauna.

"Information was gathered to determine the damage to environment," the Ministry said.

A landslide following heavy rains in the Piedra Fina zone on the border of Amazonian provinces of Napo and Sucumbios fell on the pipeline of the private crude transport company OCP Ecuador on January 28.

The Ministry said the government is investigating OCP Ecuador, which could result in fines and sanctions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor