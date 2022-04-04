Omar condemns terrorist attack in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 4 Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has condemned the terrorist attack in Srinagar in which one CRPF jawan was killed and another jawan was injured.

"I add my words of condemnation to those of my colleagues and send my condolences to the family of the CRPF jawan killed in the line of duty. Prayers for the injured jawan in the hope that he makes a full recovery," Omar tweeted.

The National Conference has also condemned the attack and sent condolences to the family of the deceased jawan and prayed for the recovery of the injured CRPF trooper.

"Unreservedly condemn the cowardly attack in Maisuma, Srinagar, earlier in the day, in which one CRPF personnel lost his life. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. Prayers for the swift recovery of the one injured," said a tweet by the National Conference.

A CRPF jawan was killed and a second jawan was injured in a terrorist attack at Maisuma in Srinagar on Monday. Sources said bike-borne terrorists fired upon the CRPF personnel from a close range. The injured CRPF personnel were moved to a hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

Additional police personnel have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

