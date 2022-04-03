On Imran's advice, President approves Assembly dissolution

Islamabad, April 3 Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the National Assembly (NA) shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan had proposed the move, Geo News reported.

After NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed Sunday's no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister saying it was in contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution, Khan announced that he had advised the President Alvi to dissolve all Assemblies, paving the way for snap elections.

An official notification over dissolving the Assembly has already been issued.

According to sources, elections will be held within a period of 90 days.

In his brief address to the nation after the no-confidence motion was rejected, the premier said: "Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin.

"I would like congratulate the nation that Speaker National Assembly has rejected a move for regime change that was pushed from outside the country.

"Since yesterday, I have received so many messages, people were worried... Treason was being committed in front of the entire nation.

"I want to tell them, 'Ghabrana nahi' (do not worry)."

The much-awaited vote on the no-confidence motion was abruptly deemed "unconstitutional" during what was expected to be a crucial NA session, but was instead wrapped up within minutes of starting.

A delegation of opposition lawmakers had also submitted a no trust motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the NA Secretariat ahead of the voting on no-trust move against the premier.

