On Stalin's trip, TN eyeing tie-ups with UAE in MSME sector

Chennai, March 25 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin who is on a four-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) met its Minister for Economy, Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, and Minister for Foreign Trade Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zequodi at the Dubai International Financial Centre on Friday, an official statement said.

The Tamil Nadu government, according to the statement, is for entering into a tie-up with the MSME sector of the UAE for improving the industrial climate and the prospects for Tamil Nadu and the UAE in agriculture, food processing, textiles, jewelry and gems, electric vehicles, and renewable energy sectors.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister elaborated on the prevailing conditions in Tamil Nadu that were favourable for business and invited both the ministers to the state.

A member of the Chief Minister's delegation told that "food processing industries, logistic parks, and investment into major infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu were discussed between Stalin and the UAE ministers. This is other than the discussions held regarding MSME sector".

The member also said that Chennai and Coimbatore were the major destinations promoted by the Chief Minister in UAE.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sanjay Sudhir, Consul General of India in Dubai, Aman Puri, and Ambassador of UAE to India, Ahmad Albana and senior officials were present in the meeting between Stalin and the UAE ministers.

