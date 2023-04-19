One arrested in Bengal in BJP leader Raju Jha murder case

Kolkata, April 19 The police in West Bengal on Wednesday arrested a person in connection with the murder of coal trader and BJP leader Raju Jha on April 1 in the state's East Burdwan district.

The arrested individual has been identified as Avijit Mondal, a resident of Panagarh in West Burdwan district.

It has been learnt that he is the driver of Narayan Khagra, another coal trader who was once a close confidant of Raju Jha.

Jha was shot dead on NH-19 near a sweetmeat outlet in Saktigarh. His associate Brotin Bandopadhyay, who was travelling with him in an SUV, was injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, two other persons, who are employees at Khagra's office at Durgapur City Centre, have been detained for questioning.

Avijit Mondal was presented in court on Wednesday, following which he was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody.

East Burdwan district police superintendent Kamanasish Sen said the police will question Mondal about his involvement in the matter.

Jha reportedly had criminal records.

In July 2011, months after the Trinamool Congress came to power in West Bengal, the police had arrested Raju Jha at Raniganj but came out on bail.

Since then, he has been arrested multiple times.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor