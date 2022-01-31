Only President's address, tabling of Budget in 1st half of session: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 31 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday during the all-party meeting that only President's address, and the tabling of Budget is scheduled to happen in the first half of the Budget Session.

The all-party meeting was convened by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi ahead of the tabling of Union Budget on Tuesday.

Joshi said other issues can be raised in the second part of the session.

"We have said that if the parties cooperate in smooth functioning of the Parliament, the government is ready to discuss all issues. We hope that this session will run smoothly," he further said.

He also made a request on behalf of the government that the Session should run smoothly.

"The session will provide a total of 29 sittings (10 sittings in first part and 19 sittings in second part) spread over a period of 68 days and representatives of all parties have agreed to cooperate with the government on the smooth functioning of the Parliament," Joshi added.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister also said that the debate on the President's address and on the Union Budget will be held for 12 hours each in Lok Sabha.

However, the duration of debate that would take place in Rajya Sabha will be decided after the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Upper House.

Speaking on the Opposition's demand to hold a debate on Pegasus snooping issue, he said the matter is subjudiced as the case is in Supreme Court.

Addressing the meeting, after listening to points raised by the leaders of all the parties, Rajnath Singh expressed his gratitude for the healthy discussion held in the meeting and stated that there was a consensus on the House not to be stalled.

Responding to the points made by leaders of the parties, he said they could identify issues on which they would want discussions to be held.

Apart from Singh, other Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan also attended the meeting.

